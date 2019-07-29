Tim Benedict, owner and president of Benedict Refrigeration Service in Altoona, is the newest member of the Chippewa Valley Technical College Board of Trustees.
Benedict, who lives in the city of Eau Claire, joined the board as an additional member at the board reorganizational meeting July 8.
Benedict has a long association with CVTC, serving on the Advisory Board for the Air Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration program for over 20 years.
The third generation owner of his business, Benedict has hired many CVTC graduates, with a large percentage of technicians having come from the CVTC program. He is a former CVTC student himself and has had children attend the college.
Benedict serves on the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board and Foundation Board, as well as the Boy Scouts Advisory Board, the Charter Bank Advisory Board and several other boards for civic organizations. He formerly served as president of the Eau Claire Builders Exchange.
Also at the reorganizational meeting, Paul Bauer, CEO of Ellsworth Creamery, was elected chairman. Other officers elected were: Russell Ratsch of Neillsville, vice chairman; Colleen Bates of Eau Claire, treasurer; and Dawn Garcia of Eau Claire, secretary.
The district board is composed of two employers, two employees, three additional members, one school district administrator and one elected official who holds a state or local office.