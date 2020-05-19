With the help of Marawood Construction Services, a Hope Gospel Mission project that was put on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak is being completed.
According to a news release from Hope Gospel Mission:
Constructing a storage garage at Hope Renewal Center For Men is being completed because of the donation of labor and some of the materials by Marawood Construction as well as a donation of concrete from Hass Redimix.
Hope Gospel Mission has been serving the needs of those struggling with homelessness and addiction in the Chippewa Valley and western Wisconsin since 1998.