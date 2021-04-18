Local man accused of 5th offense OWI
EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
According to news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post:
A State Patrol trooper stopped Michael Lee Skroch, 36, at about 12:53 a.m. Sunday for traveling 80 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 90 westbound at mile marker 71 in Eau Claire County.
Upon approach, the trooper observed open intoxicants in plain view inside of the vehicle. Signs of impairment were observed, and Skroch was placed under arrest for fifth-offense OWI.
Skroch was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for an evidentiary blood draw, and he was then turned over to the Eau Claire County Jail, where arrangements were made to release him to a responsible party.
From staff reports