Longfellow Elementary School in Eau Claire has been named a Title I School of Recognition for the 2019-20 school year by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The elementary school was honored for its "high achievement and reaching its goals for test participation and attendance rates," the Eau Claire school district said in a news release. It is one of 107 Wisconsin schools to receive the award.
"We are thrilled to receive the Title I School of Recognition award from the Wisconsin DPI," said Longfellow principal Sarah Fisher. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire school community. "
To learn more about the award and for a full list of honored schools, visit dpi.wi.gov/schools-of-recognition.