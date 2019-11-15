Eau Claire school district parents who want to apply to enroll their students in a local virtual school have until 4 p.m. Jan. 30 to submit applications.
The district will hold a lottery for 2020-21 enrollment in the Eau Claire Virtual School, which currently has 28 students in sixth through 12th grade, according to a news release from the district.
The virtual school opened this fall. Students complete coursework online, and some students in the inaugural class also attend classes, such as band, in person at a nearby school, the Leader-Telegram reported in September.
Lottery selection for Eau Claire school district students will happen Feb. 10.
If there are spots still available after the first selection, the district will open applications to any Wisconsin public school students. That second lottery selection would take place May 11, the district stated.
Students can find applications for the virtual school at www.ecasd.us/enrollment or at the district enrollment office, 500 Main St.
The virtual school's first year has been "a great success," said Jim Schmitt, the district's executive director of teaching and learning, who urged families to submit applications to the lottery early.