Trails in Lowes Creek County Park closed Thursday due to poor conditions.
The single-track narrow trails used for mountain biking and snowshoeing are closed at the park on Eau Claire's south side, according to an Eau Claire County news release. Recent temperatures are thawing the soil on these trails, making the ground soft and more prone to erosion.
Those trails are closed for all uses until further notice, but others in the park will remain open, the county stated.
Wider trails that had been groomed for cross-country skiing in winter can still be used now for hiking, mountain biking and walking pets.