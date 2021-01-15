Editor’s note: Astronomy Update is provided by the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society and is compiled by Lauren Likkel, an emeritus of the UW-Eau Claire department of physics and astronomy.
Let us free the moon!
No it is not like that.
The moon is enslaved in orbit about the Earth. As an Earthling that is fine with me.
The face of the moon, the side we see, is gravitationally locked towards the Earth.
The far side, which isn’t dark, always points away from the Earth so that we never see it. Well almost, or perhaps a better word would be mostly.
We should only see half of the lunar surface, or 50%, but in reality we can see 59%.
The moon has a North-South axis as the Earth does.
But being locked to our planet, the moon doesn’t spin rapidly around on its axis like the Earth.
Our Earth’s axis is inclined to the plane of our solar system by about 24 degrees. This inclination gives us our seasons – which is a good thing.
The moon’s axis is about 7 degrees off the plane of our planet.
That is a tough paragraph to understand. If you picked it up the first time – you should be writing these articles. So let’s state it another way.
The Earth spins once around its axis every day and once around the sun every year.
The moon doesn’t seem to spin but orbits the Earth once a month or every 28-ish days.
Because the inclination of the Earth to the sun and the moon to the Earth don’t match, the full moon can be seen to move across the sky in the summertime closer to the horizon and higher up in the sky in the wintertime.
Now things really get interesting. Because of the mismatch the moon has a wobble. It wobbles up and down monthly.
It also wobbles a little extra to the left or a little more to the right on a much longer time scale. This little wobble, known as “Lunar Libration,” allows us Earthlings to see an extra 9% of the Lunar surface.
Nine percent; you say that’s not that much.
Well, if you could get 9% better mileage with your car; you’d take it. There are many times I’d like to get an extra little peek of something, and the moon is just giving us 9%.
The best place to see anything on the moon is called — The Terminator. I don’t make this stuff up.
The Terminator is the dividing line between the light and the dark part of a planetary body. Where the sunlight ends are sharp lines of crests and wonderful shadows. When you aim your telescope at the moon, the Terminator is where you should be looking.
Kevin Litten is a recreational astronomer and a member of the Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society.