MENOMONIE -- A Menomonie man is accused of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a 5-year-old child in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's northwest region Eau Claire Post:
Troopers responded at about 7:43 p.m. Saturday to a rolling domestic call that originated in St. Croix County at Highways 128 and E. The St. Croix County communications center tracked the vehicle’s location from the 911 call.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle in Dunn County at Highway 29 near 330th Street. Upon investigation, troopers detected signs of impairment.
The driver, Kenneth Ronald Porter, age 50, was tested and subsequently arrested for felony charges of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and with a passenger under the age of 16.
Porter was transported to a Menomonie hospital for a blood draw and then to the Dunn County Jail.
St. Croix County and Dunn County sheriff’s offices are investigating the domestic incident.
The female party and the child were picked up by a family member.