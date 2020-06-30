A Thorp man is accused of trying to break into a home and apartment building in Eau Claire.
Christian L. Benzow, 24, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of burglary, a felony count of possession of burglarious tools, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
Benzow is free on a $2,500 signature bond, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Benzow entered a residence on Robert Road without permission on June 18.
An 11-year-old boy at the residence said Benzow came inside the door on the back deck, which leads into the dining room.
The boy said Benzow left after he spotted the boy sitting in the living room.
On Saturday, Benzow used a homemade crowbar to break the lock and open the door to the main lobby of an apartment building on Main Street.
Once inside, Benzow ripped mail boxes off the wall and threw them onto the floor of the main lobby.
Benzow told police he lived in the building and was locked out of his apartment. But a resident of the building said he had never seen Benzow before.
An officer also believed Benzow was under the influence of methamphetamine.