An Eau Claire man is accused of drinking in an Eau Claire tavern while carrying a handgun.
Tou X. Yang, 21, 1311 Summit St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, and disorderly conduct.
A $500 signature bond was set for Yang, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns. He returns to court Feb. 26.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to Clairewaters Bar and Restaurant on Clairemont Avenue at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 22 on a report of a fight involving about 10 people, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
The fight had ended by the time officers arrived.
Police found Yang outside the tavern. He said he had a concealed carry permit. Officers recovered a Glock semiautomatic pistol from Yang's right hip.
Yang said he had the gun with him the whole time he was in the tavern. He said the bartender got upset when someone in his group brought in his own alcohol.
A fight started between bar employees and his friends, but Yang denied being in the fight.
An officer smelled an odor of alcohol on Yang. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .15.
No one was willing to write a statement, saying they feared retaliation by Yang.