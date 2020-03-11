A Fairchild man is accused of exposing his 6-year-old daughter to methamphetamine.
Anthony M. Shoemaker, 27, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Shoemaker, who returns to court April 23.
As conditions of bond, Shoemaker must maintain absolute sobriety and cannot have contact with his daughter unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police received reports Feb. 28 that Shoemaker frequently left his daughter alone in the house while he was working on vehicles and equipment in the garage.
Police also received reports that Shoemaker was ingesting marijuana and methamphetamine.
Shoemaker admitted that he smokes marijuana daily and had smoked methamphetamine within the last couple of days.
Shoemaker gave a urine sample, which tested positive for marijuana, amphetamines and methamphetamine.
A hair follicle sample from Shoemaker's daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.