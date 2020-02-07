An Ettrick man is accused of firing shots outside an Eau Claire motel.
Noah R. Beckstead, 18, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
A $2,000 cash bail was set for Beckstead, who returns to court Feb. 18 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way, on Jan. 11 after a man sitting in his vehicle saw another male fire a handgun into the air before driving away in a white Ford Explorer.
Witnesses identified the shooter as Beckstead. Police found a 9mm bullet and casing in the area where the shot was fired.
Police got Beckstead’s Facebook account records on Jan. 27. Shortly after the shooting incident, Beckstead sent a Facebook message to another person where he acknowledged “sending shots” at someone.
About eight hours before the shooting, Beckstead posted a photo of himself on Facebook showing him holding a handgun and five $100 bills.
Police spoke to Beckstead on Thursday. He requested a lawyer when asked about the incident.
If convicted, Beckstead could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.