An Eau Claire man is accused of having sex with his teenage girlfriend in the restroom of an Eau Claire park.
Hunter L. Rustad, 20, 424 Union St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of sexual intercourse with a child and disorderly conduct.
A $500 signature bond was set for Rustad, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two police officers on patrol at 12:15 a.m. Saturday were notified that at least two people were seen on a public space camera entering the restroom at Boyd Park, 1102 Main St., for an extended period of time.
The park is closed from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Rustad and his 17-year-old girlfriend were inside the bathroom when police arrived.
Both said they had been having sex in the bathroom and at other public places because their parents to not approve of their relationship.
Rustad said they have sex once or twice a week and it is usually in a public area.