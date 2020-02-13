A Mason man faces five criminal charges after authorities say he led them on a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 12 from Altoona through Fall Creek.
Austin M.T. Hurst, 25, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee an officer and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and operating after revocation.
Hurst is free on a $5,000 signature bond. He returns to court March 18.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy spotted a vehicle with expired plates driving through Altoona at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 6 and followed it east out of the city on U.S. 12.
The deputy activated his emergency lights when the vehicle started to drive erratically.
The vehicle, which was driven by Hurst, did not stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase that went through Fall Creek at speeds of 80 to 90 mph.
Hurst fled on foot after a tire deflating device was used to stop his vehicle near Highway D. He was found in a farm building on Highway D.
Hurst is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in July 2015 in La Crosse County.