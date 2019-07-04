An Altoona man is accused of damaging another vehicle during a hit-and-run crash on the city's north side.
Dwayne M. Sahm, 40, 2136 Bartlett Ave., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run attended vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation.
A $1,000 cash bail was set for Sahm, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Sahm returns to court Aug. 15.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told Eau Claire police she was stopped at Birch and Pine streets June 7 when a westbound vehicle on Birch Street approached from behind and struck the back of her vehicle.
The crash caused a significant amount of damage to the woman's vehicle.
The striking vehicle left the scene.
A witness was able to provide a license plate number for the striking vehicle.
An investigation determined Sahm was driving at the time of the crash.
Sahm was pulled over during a traffic stop by police on Wednesday and arrested.