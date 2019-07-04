An Altoona man is accused of damaging another vehicle during a hit-and-run crash on the city's north side.

Dwayne M. Sahm, 40, 2136 Bartlett Ave., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run attended vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Sahm, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Sahm returns to court Aug. 15.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told Eau Claire police she was stopped at Birch and Pine streets June 7 when a westbound vehicle on Birch Street approached from behind and struck the back of her vehicle.

The crash caused a significant amount of damage to the woman's vehicle.

The striking vehicle left the scene.

A witness was able to provide a license plate number for the striking vehicle.

An investigation determined Sahm was driving at the time of the crash.

Sahm was pulled over during a traffic stop by police on Wednesday and arrested.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com