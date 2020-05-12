An Eau Claire man accused of having hundreds of images of child pornography on his home computer will spend two years on probation for reduced charges.
Robert P. Lowy, 62, 3454 Sharon Drive, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two amended felony counts of exposing genitals or intimate parts to a child.
Eight felony counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but considered at sentencing.
Judge John Manydeeds placed Lowy on two years of probation and fined him $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Lowy was ordered not to erase his internet history and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
An alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached the Eau Claire Police Department on March 25, 2019, tying an image of child pornography to an internet address in the city.
After getting a subpoena seeking subscriber information for that address, service provider Charter Spectrum identified the Lowy residence.
A police detective met with Lowy on Aug. 14 at his home, showing him the redacted image, which he said he did not recognize. Lowy gave permission for officers to take his computer hard drives. An examination of them uncovered 276 images of child pornography and 945 images deemed child erotica or where it was difficult to determine the age of the person in the photo.