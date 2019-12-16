An Eau Claire man is accused of injuring his grandmother after pushing her to the floor.
Kenneth W. Lewis, 35, 2632 Sessions Court, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person.
A $1,500 signature bond was set for Lewis, which prohibits him from having contact with his grandmother. He returns to court Jan. 30.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman called Eau Claire police on Sunday to report that Lewis, her grandson, had pushed her down and she could not get up.
The woman was lying on the floor when EMS and police arrived.
The woman said she allowed Lewis to live with her the past four months after he was released from prison.
She said they frequently argue but she pays him to take care of her as she has multiple physical problems and needs help with basic daily activities and upkeep at the house.
The woman confronted Lewis about an issue with her car on Sunday. Lewis got angry and pushed her, which caused her to fall after striking a coffee table.
The woman had considerable pain on the left side of her torso.