An Eau Claire man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of an Eau Claire business Tuesday night.
Eau Claire police say Michael J. Heil, 38, was arrested for armed robbery and bail jumping and is expected to make his initial court appearance today.
According to police:
At 8:38 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to an armed robbery that occurred at The Tobacco Shop, 3577 Gateway Drive.
The suspect showed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money.
The store employee was not injured.
Through public space cameras, the suspect could be seen running from the store and entering a nearby vehicle.
A description of the suspect and suspect vehicle were broadcast to officers.
A short time later, an Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Heil, who matched the description of the suspect, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken into custody.
A BB gun and large amount of money were inside the vehicle.
Heil is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail.