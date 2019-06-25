A Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Eau Claire County.
Scott L. Verville, 54, of Dania, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Verville is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A 15-year-old girl told police Verville had sexual contact with her at an Altoona residence when she was 8 years old.
The sexual contact occurred on just one occasion.
If convicted, Verville could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.