A Madison man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl during a wedding reception in Eau Claire.
Daniel Galvez-Romero, 19, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
Galvez-Romero is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
Galvez-Romero met the girl in May 2018 and found out they would be at the same wedding in Eau Claire on Aug. 25, 2018.
During the reception, Galvez-Romero and the girl walked outside and eventually went to Lowes Creek County Park.
Despite the girl's repeated verbal rejections, Galvez-Romero had sex with the girl in a wooded area of the park.
The girl sustained bleeding from the assault, which continued the next day.
The girl required surgery to repair the injury.
If convicted, Galvez-Romero could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.