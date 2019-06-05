A 28-year-old Eau Claire man is facing criminal charges for shooting a toddler in the leg with a BB gun.
David S. Marshall, 3626 Seymour Road, No. 79, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with one felony count of physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered a $1,000 signature bond, and as a condition of bond, Marshall shall use no physical discipline and comply with the Department of Human Services plan.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 2, an Eau Claire police detective and a social worker from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services visited Marshall's home to investigate reports he had shot the boy.
A 6-year-old girl said Marshall had shot the boy in the leg, and she said she also had been shot with a BB gun in the legs.
Initially, Marshall denied shooting the children with an airsoft gun, but he later admitted to shooting the boy three times and the girl five times, all on the legs.