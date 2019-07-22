A Fall Creek man is accused of firing a gun outside an Eau Claire residence while intoxicated.
Ryan J. Andres, 20, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
Andres is free on a $500 signature bond, which prohibits him from possessing firearms or attending parties where alcohol is present.
Andres also must maintain absolute sobriety.
Andres returns to court Aug. 27.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a noise complaint at 11:44 p.m. June 15 in the 1400 block of 11th Street.
Andres admitted he was firing a rifle into a wooded area on the west end of a driveway.
Andres appeared to be intoxicated. He was having difficulty maintaining a steady balance and admitted to drinking four beers.
A breath test showed Andres had a blood alcohol content of 0.152, which is nearly twice the legal limit for driving.