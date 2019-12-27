An Eau Claire man is accused of trying to entice a 14-year-old girl for sex.
Timothy S. Knapp, 48, 3511 Stein Blvd., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement.
A $1,000 cash bail was set for Knapp, which prohibits him from having contact with the girl or other children. He also cannot possess devices that access the internet.
Knapp returns to court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police received information Dec. 20 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Knapp appeared to be sexually enticing a 14-year-old girl.
The group monitored a Facebook Messenger conversation where the pair had expressed interest in meeting each other to engage in sexual activity.
That communication took place in late September.
Police received excerpts of the conversation between Knapp and the girl and it was very sexual in nature.
Police contacted Knapp Monday at his residence.
Knapp told police it was the girl who wanted a sexual relationship with him.