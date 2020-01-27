A Stetsonville man is accused of causing two hit-and-run crashes moments apart in downtown Eau Claire.
Marshall W. Watson, 25, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run attended vehicle.
A $2,500 signature bond was set for Watson, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.
Watson returns to court March 9.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police she was sitting in her vehicle Saturday in front of Clancy's Bar in the 400 block of South Barstow Street when another vehicle rammed into the back of her.
The other vehicle backed up and rammed into her vehicle a second time.
Bystanders attempted to remove the other driver, identified as Watson, from his vehicle but he sped off.
Immediately after that, Watson sideswiped a van that was parked in front of The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St. Watson almost hit one of the two men who were loading band equipment into the van.
Watson eluded officers for a short time before he got stuck on a snowbank in the 100 block of Ferry Street.
A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .168. Watson was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.