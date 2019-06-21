An Eau Claire man is accused of using a counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store.
Clifton R. Beirl, 40, 1551 Bellevue Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of uttering a forgery and bail jumping.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Beirl, which prohibits him from having contact with Mega Holiday.
Beirl returns to court July 9 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded to Mega Holiday, 4304 Jeffers Road, March 28 to investigate a counterfeit $100 bill that was passed there.
A man bought $7 worth of items and received $93 in change.
The clerk determined the $100 bill was counterfeit as the man walked out the door.
The clerk provided the man's license plate number to police.
Police then identified the suspect as Beirl.
Beirl admitted to using the $100 bill at the gas station. He said he did not know the bill was fake but wondered about it. He said he got the bill from a friend.
Beirl was free on a signature bond for an ongoing felony case in Jackson County.
Beirl is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in March in Chippewa County.