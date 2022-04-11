EAU CLAIRE — A Fitchburg man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl during a wedding reception in Eau Claire has been acquitted of a felony charge.
A jury found Daniel Galvez-Romero, 21, not guilty of second-degree sexual assault following a three-day trial in Eau Claire County Court.
According to the criminal complaint:
Galvez-Romero met the girl in May 2018 and found out they would be at the same wedding in Eau Claire on Aug. 25, 2018.
During the reception, Galvez-Romero and the girl walked outside and eventually went to Lowes Creek County Park.
The girl told police that despite her verbal rejections, Galvez-Romero had sex with her in a wooded area of the park.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
