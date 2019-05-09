A 28-year-old Cornell man is facing multiple charges for allegedly leaving a glass pipe and counterfeit cash in the trash at an Eau Claire convenience store.
Jamison M. Johnson, 802 Fox Road, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with three felonies — one count each of possession of methamphetamine, uttering a forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 10:48 p.m. Monday, an Eau Claire police officer stopped at Mega Holiday, 2230 Birch St. While in the restroom, the officer saw a glass pipe lying on top of paper towels in the garbage.
The officer exited the restroom and got into his vehicle to watch if anyone entered the restroom.
The officer saw a male exit the convenience store several times and look over at him. The male went back in the store one last time, exited with a food item and got into a car in the parking lot.
After the vehicle left, the officer returned to the restroom to retrieve the pipe. He also found 14 counterfeit $100 bills and a plastic cigarette wrapper with a small quantity of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine in a paper towel.
The officer asked the clerk if she had seen the person who had entered the men's bathroom before he did, and she indicated it was the male the officer had seen leaving the store and getting in the car.
The officer asked the clerk to call him if the male returned. Within minutes of his departure, the clerk called to say the male had returned and gone into the bathroom.
The officer returned to the store, but the male was nowhere to be found.
Before the car left the first time, the officer had run its license plate. Because its registered owner had a Chippewa County address, contact was made with Chippewa County dispatch, who advised that a deputy had stopped the car for an equipment violation.
The Eau Claire officer told the deputy about the situation at the convenience store, and the deputy was able to locate the male identified as Johnson again and take him into custody.