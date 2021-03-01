DODGE — A 41-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated third offense after being involved in a head-on crash Sunday in Trempealeau County.
The crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Leo Kulas Road and Gladowski Road in the town of Dodge.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office reported that a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Morgahn E. Mulholland turned left onto Leo Kulas Road from Glodowski Road when it was struck head-on by a vehicle operated by Richard A. Klink, 41, that was operating left of center.
Mulholland reported minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital by EMS. Klink reported no injuries and was arrested.