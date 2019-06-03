ELLSWORTH — A 39-year-old Ellsworth man was arrested Sunday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a Pierce County sheriff's deputy's squad.
According to information released by the Pierce County sheriff's office:
Luke Anderson was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and being involved in a domestic incident.
At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were responding to a residence in the town of Ellsworth for a domestic. At the intersection of 677th Street and 410th Avenue, a deputy observed the reported suspect vehicle, a Saturn Vue, southbound on 677th Street.
The deputy stopped in an attempt to speak with the operator when he determined the suspect vehicle was traveling too fast and was heading toward the fully marked patrol vehicle.
The deputy exited the patrol vehicle just prior to the Vue colliding with his squad. After impact, the patrol vehicle was pushed across the roadway and rolled over into the south ditch.
The Vue continued forward across the road and into an open field, and its operator, identified as Anderson, was arrested at the scene.
The deputy was not injured during this incident. However, Anderson was transported to the River Falls Area Hospital by Ellsworth Ambulance Service with undetermined injuries. He subsequently was transferred to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Ellsworth Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted at the scene.