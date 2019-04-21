A Milwaukee man was arrested Saturday in Eau Claire County for first-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with a child younger than 16 in the vehicle.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's northwest region Eau Claire post:
At about 11:45 a.m., a trooper stopped Michael Thomas Green, age 18, at Interstate 94 milepost 57W for traveling 86 mph in a 70 mph zone. A subsequent investigation including a standardized field sobriety test was conducted.
Green was arrested. With him in the vehicle were an adult passenger and a 16-month-old child.
Green submitted to an evidentiary test and was incarcerated in the Eau Claire County Jail.