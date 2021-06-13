EAU CLAIRE -- An Indiana man was arrested Friday in Eau Claire County for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with three children younger than 16 in the vehicle.
At about 2:03 p.m. Friday, a trooper stopped a vehicle, driven by Terry C. Jackson, 24, of Gary, for speeding on westbound Interstate 94 at mile marker 60.
Upon approaching the vehicle the trooper detected the odor of marijuana. An investigation including standardized field sobriety test was conducted, and Jackson was arrested.
With Jackson in the vehicle were passengers ages 4, 3 and 1.
An evidentiary blood test was obtained from Jackson at a local hospital, and he was released to responsible party.
Jackson also was cited for speed and operating without a license.