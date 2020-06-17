A federal grand jury in Madison indicted a Menomonie man Wednesday on heroin and gun charges.
David Hartwig, 32, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin with intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense.
According to court records, Hartwig on May 6 possessed a pistol and ammunition, and heroin.
The charges against Hartwig are the result of an investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Menomonie Police Department, West Central Drug Task Force and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.