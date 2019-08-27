A 63-year old rural Menomonie man was found dead as the result of an accident involving a tractor Sunday.
The man, Gregory Huber of Cedar Falls, lived alone, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said. Huber was reported missing after not showing up for work.
Huber was ejected from the seat of the tractor/mower he was driving, according to Bygd.
Bygd suspects the accident happened on Friday and was found by a family member on Sunday.
No foul play is suspected, Bygd said. The Dunn County medical examiner's office is still investigating whether a medical event caused the fall.