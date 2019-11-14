A Colfax man injured in a house fire Sunday has died.
Samuel A. Buckley, 23, of Colfax died Tuesday at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. after sustaining severe burns in a house fire Sunday, according to Buckley’s obituary.
Another person injured in the fire at a home in the 100 block of Viking Drive in Colfax suffered injuries from smoke inhalation, Colfax fire chief Don Logslett said Monday.
Logslett said Monday the house was a total loss.
Fire crews responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. Sunday and were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m., Logslett said Monday, adding that officials had not determined the cause of the fire as of Monday afternoon.