A New Richmond man died in a one-vehicle crash early Friday morning in the St. Croix County town of Erin Prairie.

According to the St. Croix County sheriff's office:

The crash was reported at 12:13 a.m. on U.S. 63, less than a mile north of 130th Avenue.

A southbound car driven by Robert J. Heininger, 25, entered the west ditch, hit a field driveway, went airborne and rolled multiple times.

The car came to a rest with its passenger side against a tree.

Heininger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heininger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is a possible factor in the cause of the crash.

This is the 11th traffic fatality this year in St. Croix County.

The crash remains under investigation.

