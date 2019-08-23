A New Richmond man died in a one-vehicle crash early Friday morning in the St. Croix County town of Erin Prairie.
According to the St. Croix County sheriff's office:
The crash was reported at 12:13 a.m. on U.S. 63, less than a mile north of 130th Avenue.
A southbound car driven by Robert J. Heininger, 25, entered the west ditch, hit a field driveway, went airborne and rolled multiple times.
The car came to a rest with its passenger side against a tree.
Heininger was pronounced dead at the scene.
Heininger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is a possible factor in the cause of the crash.
This is the 11th traffic fatality this year in St. Croix County.
The crash remains under investigation.