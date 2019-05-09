A 33-year-old Menomonie man is accused of stealing a bird from Tropic Waters Pet Center in Eau Claire.
Jason J. Murphy, 1920 S. Broadway St., No. 3, has been charged in Eau Claire County Court with one felony count of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of retail theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 4, 2018, an Eau Claire police officer was sent to Tropic Waters Pet Center, 3015 E. Hamilton Ave., in reference to a theft.
At about 1 p.m. that day, employees noticed two pineapple green-cheeked conure birds were missing. The officer found one of them inside the store.
An employee reviewed surveillance video and saw a male enter the area where the birds are, reach into the cage, conceal the other bird under a sweatshirt that was lying over his right arm and leave the store.
The bird was valued at $430.
The employee sent the officer a photo of the suspect and said she would likely post it on Facebook.
At about 5 p.m., the Eau Claire City-County Communications Center received multiple calls in reference to a Facebook post, and Murphy was identified as the suspect.
The owner of Tropic Waters later told the officer Murphy had returned the bird, saying he had been having a rough time and apologizing for his actions.