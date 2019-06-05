A 35-year-old Eau Claire man is accused of injuring a child.
Eric W. Heisler, 1611 Western Ave., No. 23, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with one felony county of physical abuse of a child, intentionally causing bodily harm.
A $2,000 signature bond was set for Heisler, who can have no contact with the boy.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 29, an Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System's emergency department on a report of child abuse.
There, the 3-year-old's mother told the officer she had picked up the boy from Heisler's that day.
The boy had dark half moon areas below his eyes, so she asked Heisler about it, and he said he didn't know what had happened.
After leaving, the boy told his mother his back hurt, so she lifted his shirt and saw bruises. She then took him to Mayo Clinic Health System to be checked out.
At the hospital, numerous small circular bruises were visible on the child's hands, elbows and right buttock area. He also had an abrasion on the left side of his forehead.
At one point, the boy said Heisler had hit him there, the mother said.