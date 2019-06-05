A 40-year-old Eau Claire man is facing criminal charges for his involvement in a head-on collision on the North Crossing.
Gary L. Toms, 534 Maple St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with one felony count of hit and run, causing injury, and one misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while revoked. He also was ticketed for multiple traffic offenses.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:55 p.m. May 15, a hit and run crash involving an SUV and minivan occurred at Old Wells Road and the West North Crossing.
The driver of the minivan told an Eau Claire police officer he was traveling east on the West North Crossing when he saw the SUV traveling west in the eastbound lane.
The driver said the vehicles collided head-on at the intersection of Old Wells Road, and he said he was traveling about 55 mph at the time of the crash.
After the collision, the motorist said the driver of the SUV attempted to drive away, but the vehicle was disabled and stuck on the curb. The driver, who appeared to be drunk, then exited the vehicle and took off running south on Old Wells Road.
The SUV was registered to Toms, and the next day, the officer asked him what happened the night before. Toms said he got into an accident turning onto Old Wells Road.
Toms said he left the crash scene because he didn't have a valid driver's license and panicked. Prior to the crash, he said he had been just driving around and denied consuming any alcohol.