An Eau Claire man was fined $443 for confronting a group of students at North High School while carrying a gun.
Benjamin J. Weinberger, 30, 1826 Piedmont Road, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Judge Jon Theisen gave Weinberger the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.
Weinberger's co-defendant, Tracy L. Gawlitta, 42, also of 1826 Piedmont Road, was fined $181 for a noncriminal county ordinance violation of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police officers were sent to the north parking lot at North High School on Friday, Sept. 6, on a report of a man with a gun.
Five students said they were hanging out in the parking lot and playing music when Weinberger and Gawlitta exited a blue house on Piedmont Road and approached them. Both Weinberger and Gawlitta appeared intoxicated.
Weinberger confronted the students about hearing a young girl scream. Weinberger then charged toward one of the students while reaching behind his back. The other students saw Weinberger had a gun. The confrontation ended without incident.
Police met with Weinberger, who said he confronted the students because of ongoing noise issues that weren't being addressed.
Weinberger admitted to having consumed about 10 drinks.
Weinberger allowed officers to enter his residence to retrieve his gun.
A breath test indicated Weinberger had a blood alcohol content of .201.