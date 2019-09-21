Authorities found a man dead near the Lake Tainter channel Friday night after responding to a report of a missing person, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Deputies found a boat, last operated by the missing man, partially tied to a dock on Tainter Lake at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The boat lights were still on and the motor running.
Deputies found the male driver in the water near the boat.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, the sheriff's office said.
The office did not identify the man Saturday.
The sheriff's office and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident. The Menomonie Fire Department also responded to the scene with a boat and additional equipment.