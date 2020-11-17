MADISON — A Rice Lake man will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty this week in federal court in Madison to possessing child pornography.
Jonathan E. Tillman, 23, will spend 15 years on supervised release following his prison term.
According to court records:
On April 6, Tillman's wife contacted authorities to report that she was looking through her husband's phone and saw images and a video of him sexually assaulting a child known to the couple.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for the phone. They didn't find those specific images, but found other child pornography on the phone.
Officers also found evidence on the phone showing that on the same day Tillman's wife called the police, Tillman researched how to do a factory reset on the phone.
The case against Tillman was the result of an investigation by Rice Lake police and the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.