A Menomonie man will spend six months in jail for trying to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.
The girl the man was communicating with was actually an undercover detective, police said.
James M. Vanwinkle, 36, N4791 Highway 25, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement.
Felony counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child were dismissed.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Vanwinkle on five years of probation and fined him $518.
As conditions of probation, Vanwinkle must register as a sex offender for 15 years and undergo any recommended treatment or programming.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police detective was in a chat room June 14 designed for people seeking sexual relations in the Eau Claire area.
The detective was posing as a 12-year-old girl and Vanwinkle messaged her.
Vanwinkle requested a photo from the girl. The detective refused to send a photo and Vanwinkle responded by sending a photo of himself wearing what he described as a “sex mask” with a leash attached to it.
From then until July 12, Vanwinkle sent the officer 15 images or videos. Most of them were sexually explicit.
Vanwinkle arranged to meet the girl in Eau Claire on July 12. He was arrested when he arrived at the meeting spot.
Vanwinkle confessed to attempting to meet a 12-year-old girl for the purpose of having sex. Sex toys and lubrication were found in his vehicle.