An Eau Claire man will spend six months in jail for making a bomb threat at a local hospital.
Joseph P. Walters, 39, 2905 Leslie Lane, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of making a bomb scare.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Walters on one year of probation and fined him $518.
As conditions of probation, Walters must undergo any programming or treatment recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were advised at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10, 2019, of a possible bomb threat at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
A tipster advised Walters made the threat on his Facebook page.
Because Walters also made numerous posts that called his mental health into question, police believed the threat to the hospital appeared credible.
Walters was a patient at the hospital around the time of the Facebook post.
Officers spoke with Walters, who admitted he posted something about shooting or blowing something up. He then said he threatened to blow up a hospital.
Walters acknowledged what he did was wrong and he should not have done it.