EAU CLAIRE — A former Altoona man will spend six months in jail after authorities say he had sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl.
Zachary R. Clark, 36, now of Fort Madison, Iowa, pleaded no contest in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of child enticement. He was previously charged with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.
Judge Emily Long placed Clark on seven years of probation. As conditions of probation, Clark cannot have contact with the girl. He must also maintain absolute sobriety and comply with the sex offender registry for 15 years.
According to the criminal complaint:
During an interview in October 2018 at the Chippewa Valley Child Advocacy Center, a 7-year-old girl reported Clark sexually assaulted her 10 to 12 times.
The girl said the assaults usually happened when Clark was drinking and her mother was gone.
Clark told a detective he had touched the girl to put ointment on her. But he later said he wanted the detective to believe the girl.