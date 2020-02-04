A Fond du Lac man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken driving conviction since 2000.
Brian J. Hart, 39, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Emily Long placed Hart on three years of probation, fined him $1,956 and revoked his driver's license for three years.
As conditions of probation, Hart must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and complete a driver's safety plan.
According to court records:
Hart was arrested for drunken driving Sept. 11 following a two-vehicle crash at the North Crossing and McKinley Road. His blood alcohol content was .13.
Hart was previously convicted of drunken driving in July 2000 in Marshfield, and in October 2013, September 2015 and January 2018 in Sheboygan County.