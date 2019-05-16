An Eau Claire man will spend five years on probation and one month in jail for trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old girl.
The girl he was communicating with was actually an undercover police officer.
Adam N. Lynch, 25, 1263½ Graham Ave., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of attempted child enticement.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Lynch $518.
As conditions of probation, Lynch cannot have contact with children or use computers or the internet without the approval of his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
Lynch on April 25, 2018, messaged a Facebook account used by undercover law enforcement that specifically highlights the profile of a 13-year-old girl who lives in Eau Claire.
The messaging stopped until Dec. 13, when Lynch asked for a photo.
An undercover police officer sent Lynch a photo of a 13-year-old girl.
Lynch sent a photo of himself and said they should hang out but that she shouldn’t tell anyone.
Lynch provided his phone number and then switched over to text messaging on Jan. 2.
The text messages then became sexual in nature.
During this time, Lynch sent what he thought was a 13-year-old girl multiple pictures of himself, including nude photos and a video of his genitals.
Lynch was arrested after arriving at a meeting spot arranged with the officer.