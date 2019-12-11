An Eau Claire man will spend two months in jail for trying to meet with a 14-year-old girl for sex.
The person the man was communicating with was actually an undercover police officer, authorities said.
Michael P. Hannan, 53, 618 S. Barstow St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of child enticement and second-offense possession of marijuana.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Hannan on five years of probation and fined him $1,036.
As conditions of probation, Hannan cannot use computers or the internet without approval and must have no contact with children.
Hannan must also undergo a sex offender assessment and register as a sex offender for 15 years. He must undergo any treatment recommended by his probation agent.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police detective on Oct. 7 responded to a Craigslist post from Hannan, who was looking for companionship.
The detective said he was a 14-year-old girl.
Hannan said she was too young but contacted the undercover officer again three days later.
They began chatting by text. The texts became sexual in nature.
Hannan asked if the girl would engage in sexual contact with him. He also asked her for a nude photo of herself.
Hannan and the undercover officer agreed to meet in Altoona several days later. Hannan was arrested when he arrived at the designated meeting spot.
Hannan had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his pocket.