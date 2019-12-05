An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from five 2018 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Justin M. Maier, 31, to spend two years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Maier was fined $1,036.
Maier was originally sentenced in December 2018 to two years of probation for two misdemeanor counts of battery and felony counts of physical abuse of a child, strangulation and suffocation, and possession of narcotic drugs.
According to court records, Maier violated terms of his probation by lying to his agent, drinking alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and without a valid license, and being in a hit-and-run crash.