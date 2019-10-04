A St. Paul man will spend 5½ years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in Eau Claire.
Pheng Yang, 29, was sentenced this week in federal court in Madison.
In July, Yang pleaded guilty to possessing 500 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute between January 2018 and February 2019.
Yang was arrested Feb. 4 during his attempted delivery of more than 900 grams of methamphetamine to an informant in Eau Claire.
The case against Yang was the result of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Central Drug Task Force and the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.