A Stanley man will spend one year in prison for fleeing an officer and having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in an Eau Claire motel room.
Kevin M. Tetzlaff, 36, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, burglary, maintaining a drug trafficking place and attempting to flee an officer.
Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Tetzlaff to spend one year on extended supervision and four years on probation following his release from prison.
Tetzlaff was fined $2,122. As conditions of probation, he must maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaints:
In the fleeing case, an Eau Claire police officer tried to pull over Tetzlaff's vehicle for a traffic stop May 4 on South Hastings Way. Tetzlaff stopped but then drove away as the officer approached the vehicle.
A pursuit continued on Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street before the vehicle stopped at a residence.
Tetzlaff was not at the residence. He declined to talk about the incident when police contacted him May 25.
In the Feb. 17 incident, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in a room at Baymont Inn & Suites. A duffle bag in the room had Tetzlaff's identifying information.
Tetzlaff was not immediately located.